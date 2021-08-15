Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

Are you someone who loves seeing the videos that capture the various antics of the cats? Do you often find yourself searching for such videos as the make you happy? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that is tailor-made for you. This is a clip that captures a kitty’s reaction on being tickled.

“Here is a video of Tank since you guys appreciated how stupid cute he is,” reads the caption shared with the video. We should warn you that it is a video that may prompt you to say “aww”, repeatedly.

Take a look at the adorable video:

The video has been shared a day ago on Reddit. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered more than 82,000 upvotes. People shared comments about the cuteness of the clip. A few wrote how they want to see more videos of Tank the kitty.

“He is beyond adorable! Tank is going to be loads of fun. Thank you for giving him a good home!” wrote a Reddit user. “My new Burmese mountain puppy is named Tank. He is the polar opposite of your kitty,” shared another. “My day sucks, lots of tears, I needed Tank, thank you Tank and Tank’s human,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the cute kitty video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON