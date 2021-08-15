Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip
trending

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

Many wrote how the video of the kitty made them happy.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The image shows an individual tickling the kitty.(Reddit/@Minitrader)

Are you someone who loves seeing the videos that capture the various antics of the cats? Do you often find yourself searching for such videos as the make you happy? If your answers to the questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that is tailor-made for you. This is a clip that captures a kitty’s reaction on being tickled.

“Here is a video of Tank since you guys appreciated how stupid cute he is,” reads the caption shared with the video. We should warn you that it is a video that may prompt you to say “aww”, repeatedly.

Take a look at the adorable video:

The video has been shared a day ago on Reddit. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered more than 82,000 upvotes. People shared comments about the cuteness of the clip. A few wrote how they want to see more videos of Tank the kitty.

“He is beyond adorable! Tank is going to be loads of fun. Thank you for giving him a good home!” wrote a Reddit user. “My new Burmese mountain puppy is named Tank. He is the polar opposite of your kitty,” shared another. “My day sucks, lots of tears, I needed Tank, thank you Tank and Tank’s human,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the cute kitty video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit

Related Stories

trending

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

A home for you and me

Video captures what happened when a water fountain was installed for animals

Human gets escorted by furry guardian angels on the way home. Watch

Anand Mahindra tweets how pandemic taught him the meaning of ‘true freedom’
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP