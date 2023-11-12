KL Rahul hits fastest century by an Indian in World Cup, fans react

India is taking on against Netherlands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India won the toss and chose to bat. During their innings, India set the target of 411 runs for Netherlands. The stellar performances of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were instrumental in India's commanding total. Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 128 runs off 94 balls, while KL Rahul scored 102 runs off 64 balls. In doing so, KL Rahul achieved the fastest hundred by an Indian in a World Cup match, reaching the milestone in just 62 deliveries. He surpassed the previous record set by Rohit Sharma, who took 63 deliveries to score a century against Afghanistan.

Follow live updates between India and Netherlands match here.

KL Rahul celebrating his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands.(PTI)

As the cricketing world marvelled at these exceptional feats, social media platforms buzzed with excitement, with fans celebrating KL Rahul’s record-breaking century.

India has faced Netherlands in only two One Day Internationals (ODIs), with India winning both. This is the final match of the league stage and it would be interesting to see if the Men in Blue remain unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup.

