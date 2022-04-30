Koko the cockatoo loves car surfing. Video shows him enjoying a ride

A video of a bird enjoying car surfing has turned into a source of delight for many on Instagram. The clip shows the happy bird enjoying itself while on a car ride. It is one of those videos that may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the bird named Koko. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the official Instagram page as a part of their weekly series where they post adorable – and at times hilarious – videos of different pets.

“Bird of paradise. Meet Koko (@kokomauihawaii), a citron cockatoo who loves car surfing on Maui roads. ‘Koko has been flying outdoors daily, for years,’ says his human Gera. ‘He’s very natural at it and maintains complete authority over the wind in that environment’,” Instagram wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the video to see the bird car surfing:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shard, the clip has accumulated more than 5.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t stop saying how much they loved the video.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” posted another. “I like this,” shared a third. “Nice,” commented a fourth. “That’s a rocking bird,” expressed a fifth. There were many who expressed their reactions by sharing heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

