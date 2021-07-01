Kolkata Police gifts new violin to man who struck a chord among netizens with his soulful performance

If you’ve been on any social media platform recently, you probably have stopped scrolling at the video of an elderly man playing a mesmerising tune on the violin in the empty streets of Kolkata. The man, Bhagaban Mali, received much appreciation from netizens for his talents and his video was watched by thousands. Now, Kolkata Police has come forth to gift Mali with a thoughtful present that has left netizens cheering.

In a post shared by the department on Twitter, two pictures showing Mali getting a brand new violin from the Commissioner of Police, Soumen Mitra can be seen. “Meet Mr. Bhagwan Mali, who is a very talented musician. Few weeks ago, a video of him playing his violin in the city streets, had gone viral on Social Media. Last week, he was financially assisted by our Community Policing Wing. Today, @CPkolkata gifted him a new violin,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Meet Mr. Bhagwan Mali, who is a very talented musician.Few weeks ago, a video of him playing his violin in the city streets, had gone viral on Social Media.Last week, he was financially assisted by our Community Policing Wing. Today, @CPkolkata gifted him a new violin. pic.twitter.com/750lYhZX0x — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 28, 2021

Shared on June 28, the post has garnered over 600 likes and several reactions. People loved the gesture shown by the department and showered the comments section with praises. While many expressed how such a gift was a blessing for a street performer like Mali, others shared heart emojis for the post.

“Excellent gesture,” wrote a Twitter user. “Fantastic. This kind of thing can make our society beautiful,” commented another. “This is the Magic of social media …let’s spread some love and help each other in these difficult days,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?

