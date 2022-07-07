Korean vlogger tries chai for the first time, loves it. Watch how he reacts to other Indian drinks

Trying out food items of different cuisines can be very interesting. While some of the dishes may blow you away, there are some that would not exactly win your approval. If you know what we mean, then there is a chance you will relate to this video by a Korean vlogger. He tried different drinks like chai and lassi in India. He also captured his reactions and shared the video on YouTube. The amusing video shows how he loved some of the beverages but couldn’t stand others.

“Korean tries Indian drinks for the first time,” shared with this caption, the video is now going viral online. The clip opens to show the vlogger explaining how he have heard a lot of chai but never tasted it. The clip then showcases him taking a sip and enjoying the flavour. He loves it so much that he also expresses his happiness by dancing with a random stranger. However, that is not the only drink he tries. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look:

The video has been posted on June 8. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 15.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 1.2 million likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“‘Too hard for this Korean boy’ made me laugh,” posted a YouTube user. “Thanks for coming In India and trying our food and giving reactions,” posted another. “When he was on the last drink I was literally going "nooooo!" As an Indian I know not everyone can handle that drink!” commented a third. “CHAI IS SO GOOD,” wrote a fourth.