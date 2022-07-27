Korean woman says Hindi tongue twisters perfectly. Can you say them all?

A Korean woman’s Hindi speaking skills has left people stunned. Shared on YouTube, a video shows her perfectly saying a few Hindi tongue twisters without any mistakes. There is a chance that her video will leave you surprised too.

The YouTube channel on which the video is shared is managed by students of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies located in Seoul, South Korea. “Aawaaz from Korea is a club where students from Department of Hindi & Department of Indian Studies gather to talk about India and Korea with the power of YouTube video,” reads a part of its bio.

The video of the tongue twisters is shared with a caption which reads, “This Korean girl does perfect Hindi tongue twisters.” The clip opens to show the woman sharing how she plans to try some Hindi tongue twisters. Soon she starts saying them and that too perfectly.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on July 15. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several comments. Many appreciated the woman’s skills. “Wow. Thumbs up,” posted a YouTube user. “Good one,” shared another. “Nice,” commented a third. “Even we can't tell this fast,” wrote a fourth.

