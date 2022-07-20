Korean woman teaches her son Hindi as he eats pakodas. Watch cute video

Kids who grow up with interracial parents often get to learn different languages that are spoken at their homes. In a heart-warming post shared on Instagram, a Korean woman is seen teaching Hindi to her son. The woman is married to an Indian. The woman is seen teaching her son Hindi as he eats pakodas and it’s quite adorable to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page premkimforever on July 5 and it has received more than 3.60 lakh views so far. “Korean wife teaching Hindi to son,” says a text insert on the video. The woman named Kim is seen teaching her son to say “pakoda”. The woman teaches her son to say “pakoda swad hai” and her son repeats it. The kid is also seen playing with the pakodas.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 20,000 likes and prompted netizens to post various comments.

“So cute. Indian kids also play with food thinking that it is car or animal,” commented an Instagram user. “It’s so great to see you teaching your child Hindi as in our own country people are getting away from their own language, by giving priority to English... Every language in this world is beautiful. Let’s respect every language,” shared another individual. “He is so cute,” said a third.

The woman is seen making pakodas, roti and momos in other videos posted on her Instagram account that has more than 11,000 followers.