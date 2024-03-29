KSRTC bus conductor charges 444 for parrots ‘travelling’ from Bengaluru To Mysore. Here’s why

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor issued tickets amounting to ₹444 for four parrots. As per reports, the incident occurred on a bus from Bengaluru To Mysore. The image shows the parrots in a cage and the ticket issued on a KSRTC bus from Bengaluru To Mysore. (X/@TeluguScribe)

According to Asianet News, a woman was travelling with her granddaughter and the kid’s pet parrots. She was carrying the parrots in a cage. The woman and her grandkid didn’t have to pay for the tickets under Shakti Yojana - this scheme provides free rides to women if they opt for non-premium services in state-run buses in Karnataka.

However, the birds were treated as separate passengers and were charged ₹111 each, totalling ₹444, reported the outlet.

An image of the bus receipt also made its way onto social media:

How did netizens react to this parrot-related incident?

While some were amused, others argued that the conductor was right to issue tickets for the birds.

“The conductor followed the rules,” wrote an X user.

“Bus is for people and not for animals. In fact, they should be charged double for it and not just half,” joined another.

“I find this quite hilarious,” added a third.

Travelling with birds or pets on KSRTC buses:

As per the outlet, commuters must pay child fare for birds and pets while travelling in KSRTC buses. Any passenger failing to do so needs to pay a fine. If it is found that the conductor failed to issue a ticket for a pet or a bird, then the individual can get suspended and even face criminal charges.

As per the official website of KSRTC, “Pet animals or birds are allowed in City, Suburban, Ordinary and Mofussil services only. Pet animals or birds are not allowed in premium services like Karnataka Vaibhava, Rajahamsa, non-AC sleeper and all air-conditioned services.”

KSRTC further states that the animals or the birds “shall be carried in baskets, tied with chains and facemasks”. Also, the accompanying passenger must ensure that the animals are not disturbing other commuters.