Kumar Mangalam Birla shares his favourite IIT Bombay campus joke, it may make you chuckle. Watch

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) recently awarded degrees to their students at their 60th Convocation ceremony. The past few ceremonies of the institution were conducted in virtual reality mode in the view of the pandemic. This is the first event in two years that saw the physical presence of students, faculties, and other guests. In the ceremony, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, delivered the convocation address. During his address, amid other things, he also shared his favourite IIT Bombay campus joke which has now left people chuckling.

The convocation was live streamed on the institute’s YouTube channel. In the video, during his speech, the business tycoon talks about a joke he often hears form his IIT-B alumni friends. “How can I forget the famous campus jokes that I hear from my IIT-Bombay alumni friends. My favourite, is the one that I heard, goes like this. Late at night a seemingly lost auto driver on the campus here asks a PhD student, 'Bahar jane ka raasta? [Which is the way out of the campus?]' Pat comes a reply, 'Chaar saal se main bhi yahi dhundh raha hu [For the past four years, I am also looking for it]',” he says. As soon as he finishes, the auditorium bursts out in laughter and applause. After saying the joke, he also adds, “Clearly clearly, all of you who are graduating today had no such difficulty in finding the bahar janne ka raasta.

Take a look at the video where he says the joke around 49:30 min:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the joke make you laugh out loud too? Do you too have a favourite campus joke?