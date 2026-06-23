Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp: A look at 9 Indian-origin CEOs of global firms

Meta owned WhatsApp is set for a leadership change, with CRED founder Kunal Shah taking over as the new global head of the messaging app. He will replace Will Cathcart, who led WhatsApp for nearly seven years.

WhatsApp’s leadership change spotlighted Indian-origin executives. Here is the list of top global CEOs.

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(Also read: Who is Kunal Shah? CRED founder appointed as WhatsApp's new global head)

Shah joins a growing list of Indian and Indian-origin executives who are leading some of the world’s biggest companies. From technology and finance to logistics and consumer goods, these leaders have built a strong presence in global boardrooms.

Here's a look:

1. Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Satya Nadella is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft. According to the company’s official website, Nadella became CEO in February 2014 after holding leadership roles across both enterprise and consumer businesses at Microsoft.

Before this, Nadella led the company’s transformation to cloud infrastructure, and was earlier involved in research and development for the online services division.

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{{^usCountry}} He used to work for Sun Microsystems before joining Microsoft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He used to work for Sun Microsystems before joining Microsoft. {{/usCountry}}

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Originally from Hyderabad, Nadella lives in Bellevue, Washington, with his family. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a Master’s degrees in computer science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and business administration from the University of Chicago.

2. Sundar Pichai, Alphabet

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet and also serves on Alphabet’s board of directors. According to Forbes, Pichai has been associated with Google since 2004 and interviewed for the job on the same day the company launched Gmail. He became Google’s CEO in 2015.

Born in Chennai, Pichai has spoken about how he developed an early interest in technology and its ability to bring people together and create a sense of community.

3. Arvind Krishna, IBM

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Arvind Krishna is the chairman, president and CEO of IBM.

Krishna joined IBM in 1990 and has held several key leadership roles at the company over the years. From 2017 to 2020, he led IBM’s cloud and cognitive software business unit and played a key role as one of the principal architects of IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat, the company's largest in its history.

Krishna holds an undergraduate degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

(Also read: WhatsApp gets Indian boss: Meta picks Cred founder Kunal Shah, pumps $900 million into his company too)

4. Raj Subramaniam, FedEx

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Raj Subramaniam is the president and CEO of FedEx Corporation and a member of its board of directors. He has served as president since 2019 and took over as CEO in June 2022, succeeding the company’s founder to become the second CEO in FedEx history.

Originally from Trivandrum, Subramaniam is now based in Memphis, Tennessee, where FedEx’s global headquarters are located.

5. George Kurian, NetApp

George Kurian is the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp and a member of the company’s Board of Directors. According to NetApp’s official website, he joined the company in 2011 and was appointed CEO in June 2015.

Before NetApp, Kurian worked at Cisco Systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Princeton University and an MBA from Stanford University.

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(Also read: Kunal Shah's WhatsApp call, a $900-mn deal: As founder moves to Meta messaging giant, what's up at Cred)

6. C S Venkatakrishnan, Barclays

C S Venkatakrishnan is the group chief executive of Barclays. Venkat joined Barclays in 2016 as chief risk officer, and had earlier worked at JP Morgan.

Venkat is a PhD graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

7. Vimal Kapur, Honeywell

Vimal Kapur is the chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell. Before taking over the top role, he served as president and chief operating officer of the company.

Kapur began his career in 1986 and joined a Honeywell joint venture in 1989. He later went on to become the managing director of Honeywell Automation India Ltd. He graduated from Thapar Institute of Engineering in India with a degree in engineering.

8. Shailesh Jejurikar, P&G

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Shailesh Jejurikar is the president and CEO of Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies.

Before taking charge as CEO in January 2026, Jejurikar served as P&G’s COO. In that role, he oversaw the company’s enterprise markets, including Latin America, India, West Asia, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

Born in Mumbai, Jejurikar graduated with a BA in Economics from Mumbai University in 1987. He later completed his postgraduate in management studies at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow, in 1989.

9. Neal Mohan, YouTube

Neal Mohan is the chief executive officer of YouTube, one of the world’s largest video sharing platforms. He earlier worked at Google, also owned by Alphabet, and was also involved in strategy and consulting roles at Microsoft and Accenture.

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Mohan earned an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and has a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University.