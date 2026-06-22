Kunal Shah's WhatsApp call, a $900-mn deal: As founder moves to Meta messaging giant, what's up at Cred

Indian fintech company Cred will raise ₹8,550 crore (approximately $900 million) from Meta, the company announced on Monday, as Cred founder Kunal Shah steps down as CEO to take over as the global head of Meta’s WhatsApp. Kunal Shah to be next global CEO of WhatsApp, to keep his shares in Cred (Images: Meta, Cred)

With fresh capital, a new interim chief, and an explicit signal towards listing on the stock market, Cred is on a path to show whether or not it is built to outlast its founder.

Kunal Shah's new role Shah, who started Cred in 2018 around the simple premise that creditworthiness should be rewarded, said the company has in eight years grown into something more durable.

“In under eight years, that belief has turned into a new category: millions of members, ~ ₹3,200 crore in revenue, profitability, a full stack of licences and a strong brand,” he said as per a Cred statement.

"I'm stepping back with gratitude and with conviction that the team will keep raising the bar," he said. Shah, who will replace Will Cathcart at WhatsApp, will retain his personal shareholding in Cred even as he steps away from operations.

He made a long post on X detailing his journey too. “My commitment doesn’t change. Just the role,” he said in it.

“Team CRED, I’ll still expect you to be a 10x version of yourselves,” he also wrote.