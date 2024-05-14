Woman addicted to Kurkure seeks divorce from husband as he forgets to bring her 5 munchies: Report

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra recently sought divorce from her husband after he did not get her a packet of Kurkure, the popular packaged snack. The Agra woman craved for Kurkure every day.

The woman's addiction to the spicy munchies meant that she would ask her husband to get her a ₹5 Kurkure every day. This led to disputes and one day, he forgot to bring home his wife's favourite snack, according to a report in Live Hindustan.

Angry at being denied her daily indulgence, the woman reportedly left her home and went to her parents' home. She later approached the police seeking a divorce.

The Shahganj police in Agra sent the couple for family counselling.

The couple got married last year and in the initial months, everything seemed to be going well. However, as months passed, the husband reportedly said he was worried about his wife's unusual craving for Kurkure as she would ask him to get her the junk food every day.

However, the wife alleged that she went to her paternal home as her husband beat her.

Recently, another couple in Agra sought divorce after the wife refused to wear a saree of her husband's choice, leading to daily disputes between them.

Kurkure, the spicy and cruncy puffcorn snack that comes in various flavours, was launched in India in 1999 by PepsiCo. It is a popular snack in Pakistan as well. In 2018, PepsiCo had said that it will cut the salt content in Kurkure.

It comes in four flavours in India: Masala Munch, Kurkure Playz Puffcorn Yummy Cheez, Chilli Chatka and Naughty Tomato. Top Bollywood actors such as Juhi Chawla, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan have acted in Kurkure commercials over the years.

In 2015, Kurkure was among the packaged snacks that facedd lab tests by food safety authorities in Delhi.