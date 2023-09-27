Kusha Kapila, Himesh Reshammiya ‘sing’ Samjho Na. Yashraj Mukhate reacts

Kusha Kapila, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi are promoting their upcoming film Thank You for Coming. Kusha appeared on the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as part of the promotions. She recorded a fun video on the sets with Himesh Reshammiya and shared it on social media. The video, as expected, received a wave of reactions from people, including one from Yashraj Mukhate.

Kusha Kapila and Himesh Reshammiya on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.(Instagram/@kushakapila)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Himesh Reshammiya. That’s it. That’s the caption,” wrote Kusha Kapila while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Kusha recording the video with Himesh as they both lip-sync to the song Samjho Na. While they perfectly lip-synced to the song, their expressions made the video even more delightful to watch. A text overlay on the video adds more fun to it. It reads, “My bestie and I calling his ex at 3 am.”

For those unversed, the song Samjho Na was originally sung by Himesh Reshammiya.

Watch Kusha Kapila and Himesh Reshammiya ‘singing’ the song here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 8.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even dropped comments after watching this video.

Yashraj Mukhate commented on the video and wrote, “Damn.” Alongside, he added fire emoticons.

Check out what Instagram users have to say about this video:

“Ek Tandoori Nights bhi please,” posted an individual, referring to another song by Himesh Reshammiya.

Another added, “The collab we didn’t know we needed.”

“This is insane! Lord Himesh and Kusha!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Favourite crossover.”

“Girl, now I can say you are living my dream, and I’m so jealous of you, Kusha,” wrote a fifth.

About the film Thank You for Coming:

The film Thank You for Coming is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in lead roles. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and is slated for a theatrical release on October 6 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON