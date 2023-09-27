Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Kusha Kapila, Himesh Reshammiya ‘sing’ Samjho Na. Yashraj Mukhate reacts

Kusha Kapila, Himesh Reshammiya ‘sing’ Samjho Na. Yashraj Mukhate reacts

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 27, 2023 05:49 PM IST

The video that is quickly gaining traction on Instagram shows Kusha Kapila and Himesh Reshammiya ‘singing’ the latter’s song Samjho Na.

Kusha Kapila, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi are promoting their upcoming film Thank You for Coming. Kusha appeared on the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as part of the promotions. She recorded a fun video on the sets with Himesh Reshammiya and shared it on social media. The video, as expected, received a wave of reactions from people, including one from Yashraj Mukhate.

Read| SRK amazed by Jawan fight scene filmed on smartphone, says ‘this is outstanding’

Kusha Kapila and Himesh Reshammiya on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.(Instagram/@kushakapila)

“Himesh Reshammiya. That’s it. That’s the caption,” wrote Kusha Kapila while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Kusha recording the video with Himesh as they both lip-sync to the song Samjho Na. While they perfectly lip-synced to the song, their expressions made the video even more delightful to watch. A text overlay on the video adds more fun to it. It reads, “My bestie and I calling his ex at 3 am.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

For those unversed, the song Samjho Na was originally sung by Himesh Reshammiya.

Watch Kusha Kapila and Himesh Reshammiya ‘singing’ the song here:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has collected over 8.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even dropped comments after watching this video.

Yashraj Mukhate commented on the video and wrote, “Damn.” Alongside, he added fire emoticons.

Check out what Instagram users have to say about this video:

“Ek Tandoori Nights bhi please,” posted an individual, referring to another song by Himesh Reshammiya.

Another added, “The collab we didn’t know we needed.”

“This is insane! Lord Himesh and Kusha!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Favourite crossover.”

“Girl, now I can say you are living my dream, and I’m so jealous of you, Kusha,” wrote a fifth.

About the film Thank You for Coming:

The film Thank You for Coming is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in lead roles. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and is slated for a theatrical release on October 6 this year.

Also Read| Is Kapil Dev ‘kidnapped’? Gautam Gambhir shares the truth behind the viral video

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
himesh reshammiya yashraj mukhate viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP