'Kya majburi thi?': Woman transforms hair into a Christmas tree, leaves internet divided

A beauty influencer has taken Christmas decorations to a whole new level, leaving social media users divided. In a video that has since gone viral, Tanya Singh ingeniously transformed her hair into a fully decorated Christmas tree, complete with festive ornaments and sparkling lights. The Instagram clip has garnered over four million views, captivating audiences and also sparking mixed reactions with its creativity. A woman turned her hair into a decorated Christmas tree in a viral video with 4M views, drawing mixed reactions.(Instagram/itistanyasingh)

A step-by-step festive transformation

The video begins with the woman demonstrating the innovative process. Using an empty cold drink bottle as a base, she attaches it to her head and wraps her hair around it, skillfully shaping it into the iconic triangular form of a Christmas tree. To enhance the look, Tanya braids a section of her hair alongside the tree-like structure.

She then decorates her hair-turned-tree with miniature lights, glittering baubles, stars, and other festive ornaments. The end result is nothing short of spectacular—a quirky yet dazzling hairstyle that radiates holiday cheer.

Watch the clip here:

Internet's reaction

Tanya’s festive hairdo has sparked both admiration and plenty of amusement across social media platforms. Users were quick to share their mixed reactions and humorous takes in the comments section. Some were impressed, while others weren’t as enthusiastic. Here’s how the internet reacted:

One user exclaimed, “Kya majburi thi??”

Another quipped, “The only thing missing is Santa climbing up the tree!”

A third commented, “This is the most creative thing I’ve seen all year. Can’t wait to try it at our Christmas party.”

Others added a touch of relatability, with one remarking, “My hair doesn’t even stay in a ponytail, and here she is making a Christmas tree!” Another joked, “I’d love to try this, but my cats would probably destroy it in seconds.”

Some users simply appreciated the effort, saying, “This takes holiday spirit to a whole new level. Well done!” and “Tanya, you’ve just set a new Christmas trend!”