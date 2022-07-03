Labrador helps his human with gardening. Watch adorably cute video

If you are looking for a video that would brighten up your day, then here's a clip of a dog that may help. The video shared on Instagram shows a dog named Magnus helping his human with gardening. The adorable video is melting hearts online and may have the same effect on you. There are chances that you may end up watching the video on loop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Magnus was such a great helper! What should we do next?" reads the caption of the post shared on Instagram. The caption also included several hashtags, including #labradorlife, #dogdadlife, and #diyhomeprojects. The video shows a dog accompanying his human to buy flowers and helping him with gardening. A text insert on the video reads, "Gardening with Magnus."

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared two days ago and has gained 1.1 lakh views and more than 11,600 likes. The share has also invited varied comments.

"Magnus is an absolute king!" shared an individual. "Ahhhwww, you make my heart melt!" expressed another with heart emoticons. "Oh my goodness Magnus what a wonderful gardening helper you are to Dad!" commented a third. "Oh I wish I had a garden so you could come help me!" read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Bruno. "The goodest helper," read another from a page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady.