Labrador puppy gets welcomed home with aarti and flowers in viral video

Every culture has its own rituals when it comes to welcoming a new member of the family into the house. And this particular family whose video has been going viral of late, have taken this very seriously even when it comes to welcoming their newest fur baby. This video opens to show how a cute little Labrador puppy is welcomed into an Indian household. And in keeping with Hindu traditions and rituals, this puppy gets welcomed into its new home with an aarti, a pooja ki thali and some flowers that are placed on its head. This video has been shared by an Instagram username Ankita Saha who has posted it on her personal page that has over 1,700 followers on it as of now.

“New member, love you,” reads the caption that has been shared along with this adorable video of the Labrador puppy who gets one of the warmest welcomes you could think of. Many people have taken to the comments section of this video in order to let their appreciation of this particular display of affection towards the puppy be known.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 21, the video has gotten more than 7.92 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person posted, "Take care of him through sickness and health. ..and don't abandon him in old age." "Looks like that baby is gonna be so loved," another user points out. A third response shares, "I hope you never abandon this baby under any circumstances good and bad."

