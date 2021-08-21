Land urchin meets sea pups in zoo. Adorable interaction is too cute to handle

Interactions between different species, whether they are on land or water, are always a treat to watch. This video shared by Oregon Zoo on Twitter is an exact example of that. The clip features a porcupine and some seals and we bet the video will leave you smiling widely.

The recording starts with a porcupine following a zookeeper as she guides it through the zoo to reach the seal enclosure. After a few seconds, the porcupine meets a seal and then the fun begin. We won’t spoil it for you so take a look at the video:

Shared on August 18, the clip has garnered over 48,000 views and several reactions. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the interaction between the seal and the porcupine. While many shared heart emojis to show their love, others showered the comments section with ‘aww’s.

“That adorable wiggle and the way he munches his food!” said a Twitter user. “The land urchin seemed more interested in his snack than in the sea puppers!” commented another.

Here are some other reactions:

What are your thoughts on this clip?

