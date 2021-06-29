Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

The large sea snail was identified as Syrinx Aruanus, which happens to be one of the largest living snails to exist according to Britannica Encyclopedia.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 03:12 PM IST
The unusual snail was found on the shores of a river in Uppada village located in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.(ANI)

An orange-coloured snail was found on the banks of a river in Andhra Pradesh that has sparked much interest among netizens. The creature was found on the shores of a river in Uppada village located in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Pictures of the bright-coloured snail has been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

The large sea snail was identified as Syrinx Aruanus, which happens to be one of the largest living snails to exist according to Britannica Encyclopedia. This species of snail is popularly known as Australian Trumpet and grows to be more than 60 metres long. According to the caption shared by ANI, the snail was auctioned off for a whopping 18,000.

Take a look at the pictures of the snail:

The post about the snail has garnered several reactions since being shared. While many were surprised by the brightly-coloured snail, others pointed out that its name sounded straight out of a magic novel.

“Why this name 'Syrinx Aruanus' is seems like a Horcrux as in Harry Potter movie,” said a Twitter user. “So beautiful,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this share?



