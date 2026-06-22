Larry the Cat outlasts sixth UK Prime Minister as Keir Starmer resigns

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has resigned from office, marking another major leadership change in the United Kingdom. The development comes amid a period of repeated political transitions in recent years, keeping attention fixed on the country’s shifting leadership landscape.

Larry the Cat outside 10 Downing Street, UK’s iconic Chief Mouser. (X/@Number10cat)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But alongside the political churn, one familiar figure at 10 Downing Street continues to remain unchanged. Larry the cat, the official Chief Mouser, has now outlasted six UK prime ministers during his long stay at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Larry the cat and Downing Street continuity

According to the official UK government history of 10 Downing Street, Larry has served as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office since 2011 and has remained in residence through several administrations. These include David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Keir Starmer.

Larry was originally adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and brought in as part of efforts to control mice in the historic building. Over time, however, he has become a permanent fixture at Downing Street, often appearing in official photographs and public updates shared from the Prime Minister’s residence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

While his role is officially linked to pest control, Larry has gradually become one of the most recognisable non-political figures associated with the British government. His long tenure has made him a point of reference whenever political transitions take place at Downing Street.

As per the Associated Press, Larry has been widely recognised in international coverage as a symbolic figure of continuity in British political life, often mentioned during leadership changes due to his uninterrupted presence at 10 Downing Street.

A witness to political change

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite frequent changes in leadership, Larry’s position at Downing Street has remained unchanged for more than a decade. His presence has become part of the informal identity of the Prime Minister’s residence, reflecting a rare sense of continuity in an otherwise shifting political environment.

Over the years, he has featured in official communications and has become widely known beyond the UK, often drawing attention during moments of political transition. His long service has also made him a familiar reference point in discussions about Downing Street traditions and history.

(Also Read: ₹40 LPA enough anymore?': Man raises question about Bengaluru's rising cost of living">'Is ₹40 LPA enough anymore?': Man raises question about Bengaluru's rising cost of living)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With Keir Starmer’s resignation marking another leadership change, Larry continues to remain at his post at 10 Downing Street, now noted for having outlasted six UK prime ministers while quietly witnessing the evolving political landscape from the same historic residence.