Last runner at London Marathon receives roaring applause from the crowd

Are you feeling down today? If yes, we have something that might cheer you up and make you feel motivated. In a video shared by TCS London Marathon, you can see the final runner of the race reaching the finishing point and a crowd erupting in a cheer for him.

"One of the greatest moments of every London Marathon - your 2023 final finisher. We're in awe of your determination to finish what you started," wrote the Twitter page of TCS London Marathon. In the video they shared, you can see a man running with all his might toward the end line. As he runs, the crowd cheers him on and claps for him.

As per BBC, the last runner is identified as Tom Durnin, an Oxfordshire resident from Banbury. Hecompleted the 26.2-mile race in eight hours, 10 minutes, and 58 seconds. Durnin was raising moneyfor the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

This video was shared on April 24. Since being posted, it has been viewed over five million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

An individual wrote, "Well done to this guy. He wasn't last, he beat everyone who had never managed to run a marathon- including me. Hats off to him!" A second shared, "An absolute hero! What strength of character, grit, and determination! Phenomenal." "So emotional to see. I did the duke city half marathon race walk over a decade ago. I had full body pains for over a week. I can't imagine adding another 13. What awesome mental strength," posted a third.

