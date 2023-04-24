Woman dances to London Thumakda outside Big Ben, crowd joins her. Watch

Do you enjoy watching dance videos too? Well, we have something that you cannot miss. Recently, a woman was seen dancing on the streets of London to the song London Thumakda from the film Queen. And as soon as she begins her performance, the crowd joins her. Woman dances to London Thumakda.(Instagram/@ub1ub2)

In a video shared by Instagram page @ub1ub2 you can see a woman dressed in a skirt and sweater standing outside Big Ben. She has her camera set to record her dance. As soon as the music plays, the woman grooves energetically. That's when a group of men notice her and join her. They tried to copy the steps which she was performing. This video was originally shared by Instagram user Heer Kohinoor.

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 57,000 times. The clip also has several likes and comments,

An individual wrote, "You did really great girl!!!!! As an introvert, I could never." A second shared, "Loved this." A third added, "They all passed the vibe check." "I really liked the dance and confidence," said a fourth