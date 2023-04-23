Home / Trending / Trio's energetic dance on London Thumkda wows people. Watch

Trio's energetic dance on London Thumkda wows people. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 23, 2023 07:07 PM IST

A viral video shows a trio dancing on London Thumakda. Watch their full dance inside.

Dance videos are extremely popular on social media. Many choreographies on the Iinternet go viral, prompting people to recreate them. That's not only it, several artists also share clips of them dancing to various songs. Now, a dance video that is doing rounds on the Internet shows a triad grooving to the song London Thumakda from the film Queen.

Trio dances on London Thumakda.(Instagram/@ Harnidh Kaur Sodhi)
Trio dances on London Thumakda.(Instagram/@ Harnidh Kaur Sodhi)

The video was shared on Instagram by Harnidh Kaur Sodhi, you can see her grooving with dancers and Instagram content creator Shine's creed. The triad can be seen dancing on the street energetically.

Watch their video below:

This clip was shared on March 1. Since being posted, it has been liked over 3.4 million times, and the numbers are only increasing. Many have even left comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I love your steps and expressions." Another person added, "This was crazy." A third shared, "The steps are lit." A fourth posted, "Amazing energy, amazing dance." Many others have reacted using heart and fire emojis on the dance video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance video instagram video dance + 2 more
dance video instagram video dance + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out