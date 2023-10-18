News / Trending / Lawyer proposes to his partner after SC’s judgement on same-sex marriage

Lawyer proposes to his partner after SC’s judgement on same-sex marriage

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 18, 2023 07:40 PM IST

An individual reacted to a picture of same-sex couple exchanging rings in front of Supreme Court and wrote, “Love is a fundamental right. Best wishes.”

A same-sex couple exchanged rings in front of the Supreme Court on October 18, a day after the apex court delivered the historic verdict on same-sex marriage. This display of love and commitment was captured in a photograph and quickly gained remarkable attention on X.

Same-sex marriage: Lawyer proposing to the love of his life in front of Supreme Court. (X/@AnanyaKotia)
Same-sex marriage: Lawyer proposing to the love of his life in front of Supreme Court. (X/@AnanyaKotia)

Read| What Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on SC same-sex marriage verdict

“Yesterday hurt. Today, @utkarsh__saxena and I went back to the court that denied our rights, and exchanged rings. So this week wasn’t about a legal loss, but our engagement. We’ll return to fight another day,” wrote X user Kotia while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The picture shows Saxena down on one knee, proposing to the love of his life with a ring against the backdrop of the Supreme Court.

Take a look at the picture here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. It has since been viewed over 2.9 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even shared congratulatory messages on the post.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

“Love is a fundamental right. Best wishes,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Aww, so cute.”

“Awww congrats. Always rooting for you guys!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Congratulations to both of you. Hope one day you will get the rights you have dreamt of.”

“That’s so beautiful, Ananya. Congratulations to you both,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Congratulations guys, you both won!”

Supreme Court on same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court, on October 17, delivered a verdict on same-sex marriage. It said that it cannot legally recognise same-sex marriages as it doesn’t fall under its purview. It further declined to bestow adoption rights to same-sex couples. This decision, reached by a 3-2 majority, left countless members of the LGBTQ+ community in India disheartened.

Also Read| Onir on same sex marriage judgement: Won't be able to ask ‘will you marry me?’ in this lifetime

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out