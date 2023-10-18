Lawyer proposes to his partner after SC’s judgement on same-sex marriage

A same-sex couple exchanged rings in front of the Supreme Court on October 18, a day after the apex court delivered the historic verdict on same-sex marriage. This display of love and commitment was captured in a photograph and quickly gained remarkable attention on X. Same-sex marriage: Lawyer proposing to the love of his life in front of Supreme Court. (X/@AnanyaKotia)

“Yesterday hurt. Today, @utkarsh__saxena and I went back to the court that denied our rights, and exchanged rings. So this week wasn’t about a legal loss, but our engagement. We’ll return to fight another day,” wrote X user Kotia while sharing a picture on the microblogging platform.

The picture shows Saxena down on one knee, proposing to the love of his life with a ring against the backdrop of the Supreme Court.

Take a look at the picture here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. It has since been viewed over 2.9 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even shared congratulatory messages on the post.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

“Love is a fundamental right. Best wishes,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Aww, so cute.”

“Awww congrats. Always rooting for you guys!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Congratulations to both of you. Hope one day you will get the rights you have dreamt of.”

“That’s so beautiful, Ananya. Congratulations to you both,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Congratulations guys, you both won!”

Supreme Court on same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court, on October 17, delivered a verdict on same-sex marriage. It said that it cannot legally recognise same-sex marriages as it doesn’t fall under its purview. It further declined to bestow adoption rights to same-sex couples. This decision, reached by a 3-2 majority, left countless members of the LGBTQ+ community in India disheartened.

