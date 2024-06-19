Lawyer says Air India placed elderly couple on separate US flights to different destinations

A lawyer has complained about Air India after the airline altered the tickets of an elderly couple travelling to the United States. The husband and wife were placed on different flights to separate destinations on different dates. (Representational image)(AFP)

Dushyant Arora took to X (formerly Twitter) to narrate what happened with his partner's parents, both of whom are heart patients. The elderly couple was scheduled to fly to Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday. Arora said when they tried to check in the previous night, they found out that Air India had "unilaterally" changed their tickets.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sharing the details of what went wrong for his partner's parents, Arora said the mother and father were put on separate flights.

"One flight to depart on one day and the second on another," he said, adding that Air India changed the father's destination to New York, instead of Newark. The mother's destination remained Newark.

Arora said the couple found about the changes in their flights only when they tried to check in.

"No one even bothered to call,"

"They had to cancel their tickets- mother’s first time flying abroad- she doesn’t want to fly alone. Just imagine."

Take a look at the post here:

Air India responded to the X user, saying that it has processed a full refund as asked for by the customer.

“Dear Sir, please be assured that we never intend to disrupt our customers' travel plans and regret that this situation occurred. We have just spoken with the primary customer booked in the PNR and have processed a full refund as per their request,” the airline said.

The X user, dissatisfied with Air India's response, said the elderly couple should instead be put on another flight together.

“What about their anguish and the differential they will have to pay now if they want to fly? You should be putting them on another flight - same flight- same and correct destination- same day- since that needs to be spelt out,” Arora said.