‘Leave office at 6 pm or 9:30 pm, it makes no difference’: Woman’s rant about Noida traffic goes viral

A Noida resident has expressed her frustration over the city’s worsening traffic congestion, claiming that commuters face equally crowded roads regardless of when they leave the office.

A woman described Noida’s daily traffic jams and said the congestion had ruined commuters’ peace of mind. (Instagram/divyaaaa_sunn)

(Also read: ‘It feels like 6 in the evening’: Noida woman praises Bengaluru’s safety during 2:30 am walk)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to Instagram, Divya Chaturvedi shared a video describing the daily ordeal faced by people travelling through areas such as Parthala, Gaur City and the road near Pan Oasis. She joked that those who moved to Noida to escape Delhi’s traffic and overcrowding now find themselves trapped in another commuting nightmare.

‘Noida is going to finish us’

“Bro, people moved to Noida hoping to escape Delhi’s traffic and overcrowded roads, but now they cannot escape Noida’s traffic either. Noida is going to finish us. The traffic here has absolutely no mercy. You can leave the office at 6 pm or at 9.30 pm, and it makes no difference at all. The roads are equally packed, with the same number of cars everywhere. Sometimes I genuinely wonder whether people reach home and then come back to the intersection because they suddenly realise, ‘Wait, why isn’t my car stuck in traffic too? Let me go back.’”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chaturvedi said the congestion begins soon after she leaves the office, particularly on the road before Parthala, near Pan Oasis and opposite Shaurya Banquet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaturvedi said the congestion begins soon after she leaves the office, particularly on the road before Parthala, near Pan Oasis and opposite Shaurya Banquet. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The moment you leave the office, the first place that gives you a migraine is the road before Parthala, near Pan Oasis and opposite Shaurya Banquet. That traffic jam alone is enough to ruin your mood and mental peace. Once you somehow survive the first level of this real-life Khatron Ke Khiladi, you reach the Parthala traffic jam.”

(Also read: ₹4 crore homes?’: Noida man stunned after property hunt exceeds his ₹1 crore budget">‘Who is buying ₹4 crore homes?’: Noida man stunned after property hunt exceeds his ₹1 crore budget)

Flyover fails to offer relief

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“You can take the flyover, but honestly, it is useless. It has done nothing to reduce traffic. Go under the flyover and there is a jam there too. Somehow reach Gaur City, and another traffic jam is waiting for you. That one is expected now; we have already accepted that Gaur City will always be crowded. Honestly, I am done. I am completely frustrated. This is not an entertaining Reel; this is a pure frustration Reel.”

She shared the clip with the caption, “How much longer must Noida residents suffer?”

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts

The video prompted several viewers to share similar experiences. “I understand this pain,” wrote one user. Another joked, “Blessed to have a night shift.” A third person commented, “Each and every word is so relatable, totally agreed,” while another added, “Same issue. Totally relate with you.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)