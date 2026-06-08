‘Leaving on time is normal’: Indian woman in Australia reveals 6 workplace culture differences

An Indian woman living in Australia has shared the work culture differences between India and Australia that surprised her after moving abroad. Taking to Instagram, Disha Shah posted a video explaining how everyday office behaviour, communication and workplace boundaries can feel very different in the two countries.

An Indian woman said Australia’s workplace culture surprised her after moving from India. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: Indian woman in Europe shows empty office at 5:15 pm, compares work culture with India)

Calling bosses by their first names

In the caption of her clip, Shah wrote: "6 work culture differences between India & Australia that surprised me."

She began by talking about the way employees address their seniors at work. According to her, in India, phrases such as "Good morning, Sir" and "Ma'am, I've sent the email" are quite common. However, in Australia, employees usually call their bosses by their first names, even if the person is the CEO. She said calling someone "Sir" can sound unusually formal in Australian workplaces.

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Shah also pointed out that staying late at work is viewed differently in the two countries. She wrote that in India, working until 8 or 9 pm is often seen as dedication. In Australia, however, leaving on time is completely normal.

She added that if an employee is regularly staying late, people may wonder whether their workload or time management needs improvement.

Another difference she highlighted was after work communication. In India, she said, a 10.30 pm message saying "Just one small thing..." is not uncommon. In Australia, personal time is respected, and most people avoid contacting colleagues after work hours unless something is urgent.

Hierarchy and workplace boundaries

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Shah further said that hierarchy matters less in Australia. She wrote that in India, junior employees may hesitate to question senior staff, while in Australia, workers are encouraged to share ideas and opinions, even when they disagree with their manager. She added that silence can sometimes be interpreted as a lack of confidence.

She also noted that personal questions are treated differently. In India, questions such as "When are you getting married?" or "What's your salary?" are common, but in Australia, such topics are generally considered private.

Speaking about sick leave, Shah said that in India, some people may use sick leave when they simply need a break. In Australia, sick leave is treated more formally, with structured policies and documentation requirements in many workplaces.

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She concluded by writing, "Neither culture is better or worse, just different. Understanding these differences made adapting to Australian workplaces much easier for me."

(Also read: Indian man in US says offices start at 6:30 am, compares work culture with India: 'America taught us time management')

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reacts

The clip has received a few reactions online. One user wrote, "Point 4 catches so many people off guard. Silence in an Australian meeting is often read as disengagement, not respect. Speaking up, even to push back, is actually what builds credibility there. It takes a while to unlearn the opposite instinct." Another said, "In some cases, employers can face restrictions on contacting employees after work hours." A third commented, "Yes, i agree with you." Another user disagreed and wrote, "Who calls their boss Sir or Ma'am in India? I've been working for 13 years and have never had to call anyone that."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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