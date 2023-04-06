Leopard and dog struggle for life together. Watch

Wild animals are known to hunt weaker animals. There are several videos and pictures that demonstrate the same. However, a recent video proves otherwise. Shared on Twitter, the video captures a leopard and a dog struggling for life together. What’s more, the dog is sitting on top of a leopard.

IFS officer Surender Mehra shared the video on Twitter. “A leopard and dog struggling for life together. It’s all about the instinct for survival in nature. Animals safely came out…,” he wrote while sharing the video on the microblogging platform. The video that is doing the rounds on social media shows a dog and a leopard stuck in a water body. The dog is perched on the back of the leopard, but the big cat stays still as it is aware that its movement can be fatal for both.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has raked up more than 17,500 views and still counting. The video has also received over 200 likes. A few even dropped comments.

Take a look at them below:

The image, taken from the viral video, shows a leopard and a dog stuck in a water body. (Twitter/@surenmehra)

While reacting to the video, an individual wrote, “Hope they are safe!” “Leopards are so kind,” expressed another.

