Leopard cub takes a walk on the empty roads of Nainital. Watch

There are several videos of wild animals that show them walking on roads and coming in close interaction with humans. Now, another such video was shared on Instagram. The clip shows a leopard cub walking down a road in Nainital. Snapshot of the leopard taking a stroll. (Instagram)

The video was shared on Instagram by Suhail Khan. It shows a leopard coming out from a jungle-like area and leisurely taking a walk down the road. The video seems to have been recorded from inside a car. (Also Read: Watch: Leopard, cub spotted roaming on sets at film city in Mumbai)

In the caption of the post, Khan wrote, “I went to Nainital and came eye to eye with a beautiful leopard.”

Watch the video of this leopard cub here:

This video was posted on September 16. Since being shared, it has been viewed close to two million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Beautiful, until you feels its mother is hiding and watching you."

A second added, "Woah, that walk. Nature shines differently when it's not in control of us humans."

A third commented, "This is so amazing."

"My toxic trait is I would want to go out to pet him," posted another.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON