Leopard hides and observes jackal hunting birds before catching it with a swift leap. Watch hair-raising video

An incredible scene from the wild was recently captured and shared online. The video shows a leopard patiently waiting to hunt a jackal trying to catch a few birds. The video is both fascinating and scary to watch. Posted on YouTube channel Latest Sightings, there is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop.

“In this unexpected moment, a leopard catches a jackal that is busy hunting a flock of doves! This unbelievable sighting unravelled in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. Digital marketing strategist and wildlife enthusiast, Bertie van Greunen and his wife Ria witnessed this amazing scene and shared their story with LatestSightings.com,” the organisation wrote while sharing the video. In the next few lines, they also explained more about the incident.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received several comments from people. “Amazing!...the speed and the fact that the leopard waited until the jackal was running towards it, therefore it couldn't change direction...wow,” posted a YouTube user. “This is a really rare sight! Very fascinating!,” commented another. “As some might say: The hunter became the hunted…,” posted a third. “Fantastic footage. Rare to catch a beginning-to-end sequence of a leopard stalking and successfully catching a jackal of all things,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video?