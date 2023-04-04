Leopard plays with people in Himachal Pradesh, old video goes viral again

It is unusual to see a leopard playing with humans as they are natural predators and can be dangerous. However, a video circulating on social media shows a playful leopard gelling up with people in Himachal Pradesh. The unusual behaviour of the big cat has raised eyebrows, and many are finding it hard to believe their eyes.

Leopard playing with an individual in Himachal Pradesh’s Tirthan Valley. (Twitter/@htTweets)

“Video of a leopard playing with people in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral. The unbelievable incident was witnessed on a road filled with people in Kullu district. The wild cat was seen gelling up with people on the Banjar-Kullu road in Tirthan Valley,” read the caption shared along with the video. In the video, one can see a leopard strolling on the Banjar-Kullu road in Tirthan Valley filled with people. As the video goes on, people scramble to escape the leopard. However, one among them stood still. The wild animal approached and climbed him playfully while someone from behind filmed the incident. The onlookers witnessed the incident with both fear and awe. The video is from 2021 and is going viral again on social media.

Watch the video below:

The uncommon demeanour of the wild cat is leaving people wide-eyed and open-mouthed. Several people have liked the video, and a few left comments on it.

Take a look at the reactions here:

While reacting to the video, an individual wrote, “Big cats are evolving, becoming friendly with humans to try and gain access to greater areas; perhaps inspired by strays? Most welcome in my gali for sure,” posted an individual. “Can’t believe my eyes,” wrote another with a flushed face emoticon.

