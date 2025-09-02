Leopard’s lifeless body floats in swollen river as Uttarakhand battered by flash floods. Video

Uttarakhand has been reeling under extreme weather conditions, with the state recording 273 per cent excess rainfall in the past 24 hours. Over 300 roads remain blocked, disrupting daily life and relief operations. In the midst of this crisis, a video shared on social media has highlighted the toll on wildlife. A leopard drowned in flash floods in Uttarakhand as torrential rains wreaked havoc.(X/@paragenetics)

The clip, posted on platform X by Dr PM Dhakate, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister and Minority Welfare Uttarakhand, shows a leopard drowned in flash floods. The body is seen drifting in the swollen river waters. Dr Dhakate captioned the video, “A heartbreaking loss. A Leopard drowned due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the Uttarakhand, Himalayas. Nature’s power is immense, let us stay mindful of wildlife safety.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Widespread alerts and rescue efforts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for three on Wednesday. According to the Dehradun centre, Uttarakhand received 38.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 10.3 mm till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Heavy downpours triggered landslides and flooding across several regions. In Champawat, teams of the National Disaster Response Force rescued 16 people and four animals using rafts in Pachpakariya. The Army and the State Disaster Response Force evacuated 20 villagers from Devipura and Gudmi, while families from Sirodi Patti and Roushal were shifted to government schools turned into relief camps.

Elephants swept away and rescued

Another video from Ramnagar went viral on Tuesday, showing two elephants being swept away in the strong currents of the Kosi river. The footage caused alarm, but the animals were later seen regaining balance and reaching the riverbank safely.

“Elephants are strong swimmers, but fast currents mixed with debris can disorient them,” explained Dr Dushyant Sharma, senior veterinarian at Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Chief minister reviews relief operations

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster-hit areas of Laksar in Haridwar district to oversee relief and rescue operations. Travelling on a tractor through waterlogged roads, he interacted with affected families and inspected the extent of damage to roads, bridges and houses.

“The government stands with every citizen in this hour of crisis. All possible assistance will be extended, with priority to rescue and relief operations. Every affected family will be supported to the maximum extent,” Dhami assured during his visit.