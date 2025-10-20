'Let her fly': 82-year-old woman takes plunge at India’s highest bungee jump in Rishikesh

An 82-year-old woman has amazed the internet by completing India’s highest bungee jump at Shivpuri in Rishikesh. An 82-year-old woman left the internet in awe after fearlessly taking on and completing India’s highest bungee jump. (Instagram/globesomeindia)

The video of her jump quickly went viral on Instagram, drawing thousands of views and reactions.

The video was shared by @globesomeindia, with the caption, “82 Years Old Bungee Jumping. India’s Highest Bungee Jumping, Shivpuri, Rishikesh”.

82-year-old leaps fearlessly:

The video captures the woman dancing and confidently getting ready for the jump with excitement and energy. Without a hint of fear, she then leaps off the platform, leaving onlookers and viewers amazed.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on October 19, 2025, and since then, it has gained 20 lakh views and numerous comments.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

Social media reacts:

Viewers flooded Instagram with reactions after the video went viral. Many praised her courage and determination, calling her jump inspiring and proof that age is just a number.

One of the users commented, “Even though she didn’t bother to look at the camera, she was in her own world, enjoying that is what we should look for.”

A second user commented, “Let her fly. Look how gracefully she is moving her arms... the way she is dancing like a ballerina in flight!”

A third user commented, “She is enjoying each moment. See the way she sways her arms, it's as if she's got music in her and she's the music conductor of her every move.”

“She was so free she didn’t even care for the moment to be recorded in the camera!” another user commented.

Internet users were amazed by her strength and confidence, praising her fearlessness and energy. Many commented on how inspiring it was to see someone of her age take on such a daring challenge with such joy.