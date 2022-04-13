Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Licypriya Kangujam shares video of her heartwarming exchange with a jawan. Watch
trending

Licypriya Kangujam shares video of her heartwarming exchange with a jawan. Watch

Licypriya Kangujam took to Twitter to share the video showcasing her heartwarming exchange with a jawan.
The image taken from the Twitter video shows Licypriya Kangujam with the jawan.(Twitter/@LicypriyaK)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 11:10 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Licypriya Kangujam, a climate change activist from Manipur, often takes to her Twitter handle to share various kinds of posts. In her recent share she posted a video that showcases a heartwarming exchange of herself with an Indian army jawan. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a smile too.

She also shared a descriptive caption along with the video. “A platoon of Indian Army patrolled through our village road on 24th March. I gave them juice as I saw them exhausted and to show them gratitude. In return, one of the jawans gave me a packet of biscuit from his pocket. What a great josh! Salute!” she tweeted.

The video opens to show Kangujam approaching a jawan and handing him a juice box. To which, the jawan pauses and gives her a packet of biscuit. Another army personnel is also seen standing afar, smiling.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has collected nearly 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated more than 27,000 likes and counting.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP