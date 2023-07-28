Life hack to stay cool without an air-conditioner in the United States, here's how

Summer time is proving to be a nightmare for residents across the world. Heatwave is breaking record in the United States and in the ongoing situation, air Conditioners seem to be the life saviours in battling extreme temperatures. The situation from heatwave is especially grim in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Heat emergencies have been declared in Boston and Philadelphia.

Heatwave and extreme temperature is breaking records in the United States(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted about this major issue on Thursday. He posted "Our city is under an excessive heat warning from today through Saturday, July 29. Let's be clear: heat can kill. This is dangerous. Take precautions. Cooling centers are open throughout the city. Pools will be open until 8 pm. "

However, if you don't have the luxury of air conditioning at home or if the AC is being repaired, here are some of the tricks which can be used to stay cool.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry receives ‘major blow’ in phone hacking case against News Group Newspapers

1) Cover windows in the room with curtains or blinds

By bringing down curtains over the windows, the room will go dark. As the sunlight won't creep in much, the room will cool down.

2) Using a bowl full of ice

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take some cubes of ice in a bowl and keep it in front of your table fan. The fan will blow colder air.

3) Using a water bottle

Fill a bottle with water, leaving some room inside it. Then put it in the freezer or fridge. After the water in the bottle freezes, place the bottle in front of a table fan and breathe in the cold air.

-How to survive heatwave

Drink sufficient amount of water

Bathe in cool showers

Wear loose and lightweight clothes

- Symptoms of heat stroke

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Headache and dizziness

Fast, strong pulse

Nausea and confusion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}