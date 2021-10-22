Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lifeguards carry 95-year-old woman to help her enjoy vacation at beach. See pics

Lifeguard carries 95-year-old to help enjoy beach vacation(Instagram/@orangebeachsurfrescue)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:41 PM IST
By Tanima Ray

All of us love beaches and what’s more blissful than feeling the sand on your feet. And so a 95-year-old woman named Dottie Schneider visited Orange Beach, Alabama to feel the sea breeze and leave her footprints on the shore. Unfortunately, she couldn’t do it herself. That’s when lifeguards came to her rescue. They carried her in their arms to fulfill her desire to walk on the beach. For the whole week that * Schneider* and her family were at the beach’s resort, the lifeguards carried her from the resort to the beach and then took her for a walk every day. She also took a few pictures with the lifeguards that was posted on Instagram and has been going viral.

The caption of the post on official Instagram page ‘orangebeachsurfrescue’ reads, “Ms. Dottie Schneider recently visited us here in Orange Beach at the age of 95 in hopes to enjoy the beach but was unable walk through the sand on her own. Every day for one week Lifeguards would meet Ms. Dottie and her family to help assist her down to her beach chairs then at days end escort her back to the condo.”

For the wonderful service that they provided, the elderly woman’s family thanked the lifeguards at the end of the week.

Read the entire post here.

Since being posted on October 19, the post has been liked by over 1100 Instagram users. Netizens are full of praise for the lifeguards.

“This is so precious,” a user wrote. “Amazing guys! This warmed my heart up so much this morning,” wrote another. “That was so kind and means more than you can possibly know,” wrote a third.

How do you feel about the lifeguards’ gratifying gestures?

