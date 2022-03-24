Like a bunny: This dog doesn’t walk but jumps when out with its human. Watch

Dogs are such wonderful pets as they fill their human’s life with love and happiness. Their playful antics can melt any heart and they can be a source of constant amusement for their humans. Videos of dogs being their playful best are always so adorable to watch. Like this video of a dog that was shared on Instagram by the page Dog that looks so happy to be out on a walk that instead of just walking, it is seen hopping excitedly. The video will definitely cheer you up.

The video was posted one day ago and it has been viewed over 3.77 lakh times so far. In the video the furry dog is out on a walk with a woman. The dog is constantly jumping instead of just walking. “Why walk when you can bounce?” says the text on the video along with a laughing emoji.

“He’s half dog, half bunny,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“What da dog doin,” commented an Instagram user. “Take the doggo to the moon,” posted another. A third individual said, “This is walking on your tip toes in dog form.”

The video was originally posted by the dog account rupert.plus.friends on Instagram on February 20. “The popular tiktok jumping dog!” it says in the bio. The dog has over 5,000 followers on Instagram.

In other videos posted on the account, the dog is always seen excitedly jumping when out on a walk.

Like this video posted a few days ago:

What are your thoughts about this jumping dog?