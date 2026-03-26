LinkedIn user compares Australia's relaxed life with India's hustle, sparks discussion: 'Not saying one is right but...'
A post on India's long work hours and constant pressure vs Australia's slower pace has sparked a discussion online.
A social media post comparing everyday life in India and Australia has struck a chord online, prompting a discussion about work culture, ambition and the cost of constant hustle.
Taking to LinkedIn, user Manuraaj Garg painted a vivid picture of contrasting lifestyles. Recalling a call with a friend in Australia, he described a quiet, unhurried evening. “I got off a call with a friend in Australia. 4:30 pm. He was at a café. Alone. Not a meeting. Not a catch-up. No laptop. No AirPods. Just… coffee. Sit. Sip. His day was done. No ‘quick call’. No ‘circling back’. No ‘just one last thing’ before logging off,” he wrote.
“He’ll go home now. Dinner on time. Maybe cycling. Maybe a round of golf. Or just a long walk on the beach with his wife. Sleep by 10. Flat stomach. Clear head,” Garg added, contrasting it with an all-too-familiar Indian routine of late-night work calls, traffic-clogged commutes and weekends spilling into workdays.
“8:30 pm in India: Office lights still on. Or brake lights in traffic. One hand on the wheel, one eye on WhatsApp. ‘Joining in 2 mins.’ ‘Can we quickly review this?’ Sunday evening: Laptop opens. Deck opens. Life closes. All for a Monday morning review,” he continued.
Garg highlighted what he described as a deeper, underlying pressure driving Indian professionals. “Am I doing enough? Earning enough? Growing fast enough? Because someone else always is,” he wrote, adding that while Indians have upgraded their lifestyles, “time to pause” remains elusive.
Concluding his post, Garg noted, “In Australia, work fits into life. In India, life fits around work,” while clarifying that he wasn’t passing judgment but raising a question: “Did Tier-1 India trade the basics for luxury?”
Social media reactions
The post quickly gained traction, with several users weighing in on the cultural and systemic differences shaping work-life balance.
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “The quiet constant pressure underneath all of it, am I doing enough, earning enough, growing fast enough - is the part that makes this more than a work-life balance observation. That pressure doesn't come primarily from the job. It comes from a comparison environment that is specifically designed to make sufficiency feel perpetually out of reach.”
“This hit closer to home! Having worked in London and now back in India, the contrast is something I've lived firsthand, not just observed. But I'd say it's a trade-off more than a verdict.
In India, we have things that are genuinely luxurious by global standards be it your house help, cooks, drivers, someone to handle the groceries, the laundry, the dishes. The stuff that quietly eats into your evenings abroad. In London, 'doing chores together' is a daily activity and sometimes even a bonding ritual. So yes, work bleeds into life more in India. But life also comes with more support built in. Abroad, you get your evenings back. In India, you get your mornings taken care of. Neither is perfect. Both are a version of enough!” commented another.
“Having lived and worked outside India for 20 years, the difference is less cultural and more systemic. Predictability vs. volatility. The intensity in India comes with ambition, but sustaining it long-term will need a rethink on how we value time and well-being. We all need to positively contribute and improve from here,” wrote a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More