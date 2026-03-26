LinkedIn user compares Australia's relaxed life with India's hustle, sparks discussion: 'Not saying one is right but...'

A social media post comparing everyday life in India and Australia has struck a chord online, prompting a discussion about work culture, ambition and the cost of constant hustle. Garg highlighted what he described as a deeper, underlying pressure driving Indian professionals. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Taking to LinkedIn, user Manuraaj Garg painted a vivid picture of contrasting lifestyles. Recalling a call with a friend in Australia, he described a quiet, unhurried evening. “I got off a call with a friend in Australia. 4:30 pm. He was at a café. Alone. Not a meeting. Not a catch-up. No laptop. No AirPods. Just… coffee. Sit. Sip. His day was done. No ‘quick call’. No ‘circling back’. No ‘just one last thing’ before logging off,” he wrote.

“He’ll go home now. Dinner on time. Maybe cycling. Maybe a round of golf. Or just a long walk on the beach with his wife. Sleep by 10. Flat stomach. Clear head,” Garg added, contrasting it with an all-too-familiar Indian routine of late-night work calls, traffic-clogged commutes and weekends spilling into workdays.

“8:30 pm in India: Office lights still on. Or brake lights in traffic. One hand on the wheel, one eye on WhatsApp. ‘Joining in 2 mins.’ ‘Can we quickly review this?’ Sunday evening: Laptop opens. Deck opens. Life closes. All for a Monday morning review,” he continued.

Garg highlighted what he described as a deeper, underlying pressure driving Indian professionals. “Am I doing enough? Earning enough? Growing fast enough? Because someone else always is,” he wrote, adding that while Indians have upgraded their lifestyles, “time to pause” remains elusive.

Concluding his post, Garg noted, “In Australia, work fits into life. In India, life fits around work,” while clarifying that he wasn’t passing judgment but raising a question: “Did Tier-1 India trade the basics for luxury?”