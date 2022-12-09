LinkedIn user shares thought-provoking words of wisdom from 92-year-old man he met at a cafe

A post by a LinkedIn user about his conversation with a 92-year-old man at a cafe is winning hearts online. The share describes the elderly man’s view on life. There’s a chance that his words will touch your heart and make you think.

LinkIn user Sanjay Mudnaney shared about his interaction with the elderly man. “I met a 92 year young gentleman at Starbucks. He takes an auto rickshaw to get to Starbucks and back to his home, he is frail, walks with a stick, but he always comes by himself, and orders his cup of coffee. This time I got into a conversation with him, as a storyteller, I love hearing stories,” he wrote. In the next few lines he shared about his conversation.

“Mr Keki a Parsi gentleman shared pearls of wisdom from his 92 years of life, his enthusiasm for life is infectious. The first and most important principle he has lived by is - be honest , do honest work. ‘I never chased money,’ he says . ‘What is due to you will come to you’ don’t fret about what does not , it is not meant for you. He has never had hatred or said bad things about anyone, even for anyone who treated him badly. His advice for long life, don’t carry your worries, he never did. He has no regrets, none at all, he has travelled the world, he has lived an honest life,” he explained.

“And now I see him enjoying the small pleasures of life over a sip of coffee. Thank you Mr Keki for having shared your story with me, you are an inspiration of how life must be fully lived in joy. I walked out of Starbucks, with a smile on my face and joy in my heart. Don’t carry your worries.,” he added. Mudnaney concluded his post with an image of the elderly man.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has received close to 24,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of comments from people.

“Hey, I know him personally. He's a member of Ripon Club, as am I. A perfect gentleman. He's worked for UN in Switzerland too as an engineer. His daughter is an Oncologist in London. We used to spend many an hour talking at Ripon Club. A very honest & straightforward gentleman,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “There's something magical when you look in the eyes of an elderly while they impart their wisdom. You never tire of it,” expressed another. “Our elders are a treasure of all kinds of rich experiences… it’s a privilege to spend time with them,” commented a third.

