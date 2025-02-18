Lion casually strolls on Gujarat highway as vehicles stop for the king to pass. Watch

Traffic on the Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway in Gujarat came to an unexpected halt when an Asiatic lion was spotted walking along the road. The majestic wild cat, often referred to as the 'king of the jungle', crossed a bridge, bringing vehicles to a standstill for nearly 15 minutes. As per a report by NDTV, the rare sight left commuters in awe as vehicles waited patiently to let the lion pass. A lion halted traffic on Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway in Gujarat.(X/@rajasthanipapa)

Incident captured on camera

The incident took place in Gujarat's Amreli district, with a video of the lion's walk being recorded from a vehicle that had stopped on the opposite side of the road. The footage shows the lion moving calmly towards a temple, down a slope adjacent to the highway, before disappearing from view.

Watch the clip here:

Lions frequently spotted in human habitats

Encounters between Asiatic lions and humans have become increasingly common in Gujarat, especially in areas bordering the Gir Forest. Videos of lions straying into residential areas or preying on domesticated cattle in nearby villages frequently surface on social media, highlighting their expanding presence outside protected regions.

Gujarat: The abode of Asiatic lions

Gujarat remains the world's last home to Asiatic lions, with more than 50 free-ranging lions inhabiting the Girnar forests alone. The Gir Forest National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, also known as Sasan-Gir, is recognised as the final refuge of this endangered species. The landscape consists of dry deciduous forests and open grassy scrublands, providing an ideal habitat for the lions.

Over the years, the lion population has grown and is now spread across nine districts in Gujarat—Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Surendranagar—covering approximately 30,000 square kilometres. This vast region is now classified as the Asiatic Lion Landscape, reflecting the species’ successful conservation but also raising concerns about human-wildlife conflict.