Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Dog disguised as lion stuns onlookers by standing on moving jeep's bonnet in Visakhapatnam. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 08, 2025 02:04 PM IST

An English Mastiff, disguised as a lion, stood atop a moving jeep in Visakhapatnam, leaving onlookers amazed.

A video of an English Mastiff, disguised as a lion and standing on the bonnet of a moving jeep, has taken social media by storm. The dog, a member of the British Mastiff breed, left bystanders in Visakhapatnam stunned as they initially mistook it for a real lion.

A lion-like English Mastiff stood on a moving jeep in Visakhapatnam.(Instagram/ishaksinka)
A lion-like English Mastiff stood on a moving jeep in Visakhapatnam.(Instagram/ishaksinka)

A regal sight on the streets

The viral clip, shared on Instagram by Ishak Madeena Vali Sinka, has already amassed over 18 million views. In the footage, the dog can be seen perching on the jeep’s front while its owner holds onto its leash from the driver’s seat. The unusual sight had pedestrians and motorists doing double takes, with some momentarily believing a lion was roaming the streets.

As reality dawned, shock quickly turned into excitement. A crowd gathered, whipping out their phones to capture the rare moment. Many were seen clicking pictures and recording videos, eager to share the spectacle with their friends and family.

Watch the clip here:

The Instagram post was captioned, “Fans of @sultanvizag.”

Social media reacts with amusement

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions, with netizens expressing a mix of awe, amusement, and curiosity.

One user commented, “For a second, I really thought it was a lion! This is insane.”

Another chimed in, “This is what happens when you want a pet but also want to feel like you’re in a wildlife safari.”

A shocked viewer wrote, “Imagine seeing this at night! I would have run for my life.”

One Instagram user jokingly asked, “Does the dog know it’s not a lion? Because it sure looks like it believes it is!”

Another quipped, “Only in India! We take things to a whole new level.”

While many praised the spectacle, some raised concerns about the dog's safety. “As cool as this looks, is this even safe for the dog? What if it loses balance?” asked a worried user.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
