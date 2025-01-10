Gujarat forest guard fearlessly uses a stick to shoo away lion from railway track. Watch

A video capturing a fearless Gujarat forest department guard shooing away a lion from a railway track has grabbed attention on the internet. The incident, recorded on January 6, shows the guard using nothing more than a stick to nudge the lion off the track, treating it as casually as one might handle a stray cow or sheep. A Forest guard in Gujarat calmly guided a lion off railway track.(X/@Prakash64244262)

The footage reveals the lion standing just a few metres away from the guard, momentarily pausing to observe him before calmly moving on. Remarkably, the lion showed no signs of aggression, and the guard remained composed throughout the close encounter. Another individual is seen in the video recording the scene from a safe distance.

Incident details confirmed

Shambhuji, a Railway Public Relations Officer, confirmed that the incident occurred at gate number LC-31 of Lilya railway station around 3 pm. The daring interaction has drawn widespread praise online, with netizens applauding the guard's courage and quick thinking.

A heart-warming rescue tale

In another inspiring wildlife story, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared an emotional account of his team's efforts to rescue a premature elephant calf from the raging waters of the Torsha River.

The calf, named Beer, was just a few days old when rescued. Weak and alone, the tiny jumbo was nursed back to health with lactogen milk, fruits, and eventually solid foods. Cheron Subba, a committed park staff member, played a critical role in Beer's recovery, even sleeping beside him for the first four months.

Four years later, Beer has become a thriving member of the national park family. Kaswan’s post, accompanied by a heart-warming video of Beer playing with forest officials, has touched the hearts of many.

Both incidents highlight the extraordinary efforts of forest officials in India, showcasing their bravery and dedication to protecting wildlife.