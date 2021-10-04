Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lion walks out of public toilet, video prompts varied reactions
Lion walks out of public toilet, video prompts varied reactions

Published on Oct 04, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The image shows the lion coming out of the public toilet.(Twitter/@WildLense_India)
By Trisha Sengupta

A video showcasing a group spotting a lion at an unusual place during a safari has left people both amazed and amused. In the video, the animal is seen walking out of a public toilet. There is a chance that the video will surprise you too.

The video is shared on the Twitter handle WildLense Eco Foundation. It is an NGO that works towards increasing awareness about wildlife in India.

“Loo is not always safe and reliver for humans, sometime it can be used by others too,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show a public toilet. Within moments, the animal walks out of the place goes towards a jungle nearby. In the background, the conversation between the people capturing the video is also heard. One of them even says how the incident is both scary and funny.

Take a look at the post:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 14,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. The clip also went viral and is now being shared by many across different platform.

“Clearly the lavatory is built for wildlife, look at the ease with which the king walked out, releaved… must have been a regular,” wrote a Twitter user. “Call of nature,” shared another. “Phew.... Been holding that for a long time now,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter
