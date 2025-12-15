Lionel Messi arrives in Jamnagar for Vantara visit as Anant Ambani to host football legend

Football superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez arrived in Jamnagar amid tight security arrangements, with visuals of their arrival shared by news agency ANI. Lionel Messi reached Jamnagar and will visit Vantara, where Anant Ambani will host the football legend..

The footage showed the football icons travelling in a heavily secured convoy, drawing widespread attention as they made their way through the city.

Sharing the video on social media, ANI wrote in the caption, “They will visit Vantara and stay there tonight, and will be hosted by Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Hosted by Anant Ambani at Vantara

Anant Ambani is set to host Messi, Suárez and other members of the touring group at Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre located near Jamnagar. The stop in Jamnagar comes shortly after the conclusion of a major event held in New Delhi as part of the ongoing GOAT Tour of India.

Delhi event and key interactions

Messi’s visit to Delhi added another memorable chapter to his India tour. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, the Argentine legend met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

During the interaction, Jay Shah presented Indian cricket team jerseys to Messi, Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Messi received the iconic jersey number 10, Suárez was given number 9, while De Paul was presented with number 7, with each jersey bearing the respective player’s name. Shah also extended an invitation to Messi for the upcoming T20 World Cup, presenting him with a ticket to the tournament.

Tour highlights and Kolkata chaos

Before arriving in Delhi, Messi had taken part in events across Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. However, the Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour turned chaotic on Saturday. Fans who had paid high ticket prices for the Salt Lake Stadium event reportedly became agitated after Messi left the venue earlier than expected.

Despite the incident in Kolkata, the tour has continued to draw massive attention across cities, with Messi’s arrival in Jamnagar once again putting the spotlight on his historic visit to India.