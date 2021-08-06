Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
trending

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme

Since the announcement of Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, people have taken to social media to share all kinds of posts, including memes.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Amazon Prime India shared this meme on Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona.(Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN)

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi won't be continuing with Barcelona FC citing economic and structural obstacles.

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations)," FC Barcelona said in a statement.

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled. FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life,” the statement further informed.

Since the announcement, people have taken to social media, especially Twitter and Instagram, to share all kinds of posts, including memes.

Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys also shared a meme:

Here’s how some others reacted:

Would you share a meme to react to this announcement?

