Lionel Messi plays football with baby elephant at Vantara, Anant Ambani watches the adorable moment

Global football icon Lionel Messi on Tuesday visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, where he participated in traditional Hindu rituals and interacted closely with animals at the facility. Founded by Anant Ambani, Vantara hosted the Argentine legend during his India tour, with Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant personally welcoming the football star. During his Jamnagar visit, Lionel Messi played football with an elephant at Vantara.(Instagram/ambani_update)

Messi was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Video of Messi playing football with elephant goes viral

A video from the visit is now gaining traction on Instagram, capturing a light hearted moment outside an elephant enclosure. The clip shows Messi kicking a football inside the enclosure as a baby elephant named Maneklal gently nudges the ball back with its leg, drawing smiles from those present.

Shared by an Ambani fan page, the video was posted with the caption, “When football meets its biggest fan aa Messi plays ball with Maneklal at Vantara.”

Take a look here at the clip:

A lion cub named Lionel

Another touching moment from the visit involved the naming of a lion cub in Messi’s honour. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant named the cub ‘Lionel’ as a gesture of appreciation for the Argentinian football legend. According to ANI, citing a statement from Vantara, “At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience. In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub ‘Lionel,’ a name that now represents hope and continuity, given in honour of the football legend.”

Messi praises Vantara’s work

When Anant Ambani thanked Messi for visiting the centre, the footballer responded in Spanish, expressing deep appreciation for the work being carried out at Vantara. According to ANI, Messi said, “What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work.”

India tour concludes

Messi completed his India tour, which began in Kolkata. While the event in the city was marred by chaos, the football legend went on to visit Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, drawing massive crowds and admiration across the country before concluding his journey with the Jamnagar visit.