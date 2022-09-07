Lioness gets caught in Zebra stampede while trying to hunt the animals. Watch

An incredible, and a tad bit scary, video involving a pride of lions and a dazzle of zebras has left people stunned. Shared on YouTube, the video shows one of the tigresses getting caught in the middle of a Zebra stampede while trying to hunt the animals. Posted on Maasai Sightings, a channel dedicated to creating awareness about African wildlife, the video is simply intriguing to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A lion pride in Serengeti were hunting zebras and a lioness decided to stand in front of the zebra stampede and try to catch one only to get trampled by the stampede. The lionesses eventually caught two zebras,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a pride of lions scattered across an open field trying to catch some zebras. Within moments, the camera focuses on one of the tigresses who ends up standing in the middle of a stampede while hunting.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 45,000 views. It has also gathered several comments from people. “She’s lucky she never ended up like Mufasa! Bring in the wildebeests!,” wrote a Youtube user referencing an animated character from the cartoon film the Lion King. “With all that stampeding hoofs and dust, she was still successful,” posted another. “She did well. She stayed focused , determined and she made her kill,” commented a third.