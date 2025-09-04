Lisbon’s Gloria funicular tragedy: Raw visuals of wreckage and loss jolt internet

Lisbon’s Gloria funicular railway car derailed and crashed, claiming at least 15 lives and leaving over 18 injured. The National Institute for Medical Emergencies said in a statement that a child is among those injured. The pic shows wreckage from the Gloria funicular tragedy in Lisbon. (Reuters, AFP)

Scary visuals from the site have surfaced on social media, showing the tram-like funicular completely destroyed. Some videos show people being pulled out of the wreckage.

One of the videos shows the aftermath of the crash, which left the iconic mode of transportation, popular among tourists, in pieces. As the video progresses, people are seen standing around the debris with shocked reactions.

What caused the accident?

Though officials have not released a report about the cause of the accident, Portuguese newspaper Observador reported that a loose cable caused it. The outlet said the car lost control due to the loose cable and collided with a nearby building.

Who was on board?

It is unknown how many people were on board the Gloria funicular, which can usually carry up to 43 passengers, reported the BBC. Among the 18 injured, five people are in critical condition. The rest, including the child, have sustained minor injuries. Among those killed, some were of foreign nationalities.

Portugal PM reacts:

“A tragic accident involving the Gloria funicular caused the irreparable loss of human life, which has brought grief to their families and dismay to the country,” Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said in a statement.

Italian PM expresses sorrow:

The incident prompted a tweet from Giorgia Meloni. The Italian PM’s translated X post reads, “I have learned with deep sorrow of the tragic derailment of the Elevador da Glória in Lisbon. I wish to express, on behalf of the Italian Government and myself, heartfelt condolences and solidarity with Portugal, the families of the victims, and those injured in the incident.”