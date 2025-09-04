Lisbon Funicular crash: What caused the scary accident? First details come in

The city of Lisbon was witness to a tragic incident on Wednesday afternoon after the Gloria Funicular, a city-wide cable railway system that is an iconic tourist attraction, derailed. At least 15 people were killed and more than 18 were injured after the derailment near Lisbon's Avenida da Liberdade. A picture taken on September 3, 2025 shows a funicular railway after an accident that killed 15 in Lisbon.(AFP)

The accident was captured on video as the yellow carriage can be seen getting overturned on the street. A huge plume of smoke can be seen in the area as pedestrians run helter-skelter amidst the chaos.

Here's the video:

What Caused The Lisbon Funicular Crash

The incident is under investigation by local authorities even as emergency workers continue to clear the scene of the accident. As of now, an exact cause has not been officially determined. However, local newspapers reported the plausible causes based on eyewitness accounts of Wednesday's incident.

Observador, a Portuguese newspaper, reported that the cable of the coach got detached from the railway's haulage route. At the time of the accident, two trams were side-by-side. One of the witnesses described that the carriage hit the pavement "with great force" after the cable came loose.

“It hit with brutal force and crumpled like a cardboard box - it had no brakes,” a witness told local TV channel SIC.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro reacted to the incident, saying: "A tragic accident involving the Gloria funicular caused the irreparable loss of human life, which has brought grief to their families and dismay to the country."

Gloria Funicular started operating in Lisbon, Portugal in 1885.