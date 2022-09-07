List of 'helpful' things Golden Retriever dog does will make you laugh out loud

If you are someone who has pets of their own or at least have a fair idea about how they behave, you will take this video as no surprise. In it, one gets to see how a cute Golden Retriever dog goes about doing several 'helpful' things for his human around the house. And of course, as one can guess, the things that this pooch does often ends up being more of an issue than what would have helped his human. The video shows many things like how the dog, for example, helps his human 'decorate the house' but it is in fact a snippet of him standing close to the mess that he has made. And there are quite a few other instances of this nature that will make you laugh out loud. "He’s a helpful dog," reads the caption to it.

There is a specific instance of the dog making a funny face when he is trying to help his human while he can be seen cooking. The video has been shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the doggo and his human and they go by Johnathan & Teddy. They have over 3.15 lakh followers on it who look forward to posts, both photos and videos, of the doggo and its daily adventures.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on August 14 and has already received over 2.59 lakh likes.

"Honestly the theatre needed a bit of decorating," hilariously wrote a user on Instagram. "That last clip has me rolling, so accurate. What is with it and golden tearing everything to shreds and ripping all the fluff out?" said a second. "His face during the cooking clip," said a third.