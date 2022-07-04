Little boy cries and asks mother to pick him up on first day of school. Watch

When kids go to school for the first time, it is an emotional moment for them and their parents as they have never stayed apart from each other. When the parents go to pick their child at the end of their first day at school, they mostly find them crying. However, once the kid sees their parent, they feel happy again. In one such sweet video posted on Instagram, a boy can be seen crying till he sees his mother when she comes to pick him up.

The video was posted on the Instagram page harvinder0704 on June 25 and it has accumulated more than 4.4 million views, making it viral. “1st day of school, when I went to pick him…He said ‘Godi lelo Mumma’,” says a text insert on the video. The woman, Harvinder Kaur, went to pick up her son on his first day at school. The cute boy was in tears and is seen running towards his mother when he sees her. He tells her to pick him up. His mother wipes his tears and picks him up and he stops crying, which is just adorable to watch. The little boy is named Harnav Singh and he is 2.4 years old, according to the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 3.58 lakh likes. It also struck a chord with netizens who could relate to the video.

“While lifting him you might have got butterflies in stomach… sad + happy,” commented an Instagram user. “I remember when it was my first day, I also cried like him,” wrote another. “That relief once you carried him in his safest place on earth,” said a third.

